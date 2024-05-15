Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 520,800 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

CMBM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 57,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 50.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 88,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

