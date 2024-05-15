Campbell Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 132,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

