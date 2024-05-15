Campbell Wealth Management Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $525.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,576. The company has a market cap of $453.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.70 and a 200 day moving average of $488.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

