Ceera Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ceera Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up 2.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Dropbox worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Dropbox by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,721 shares of company stock worth $6,443,955. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,521. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

