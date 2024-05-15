Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciena worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,127 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 318,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ciena by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,477. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,351 shares of company stock worth $1,921,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

