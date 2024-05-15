Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $290,463.80 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $290,463.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. 265,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,656. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

