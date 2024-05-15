Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,353,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,945,133. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

