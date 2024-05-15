Core Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

DLR stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,575. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

