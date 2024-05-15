Core Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,658,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,970,000 after purchasing an additional 185,310 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $333.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

