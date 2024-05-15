Cosner Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cosner Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,968. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.94.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.