Cosner Financial Group LLC Takes $776,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Cosner Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. 689,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,290. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $252.83 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.52. The company has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

