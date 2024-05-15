crvUSD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.54 million and approximately $30.07 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99655987 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $26,864,658.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

