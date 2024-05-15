D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.60. The stock had a trading volume of 539,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,136. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $533.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.40.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,080 shares of company stock worth $2,160,489 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.