D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,011 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,944,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397,119. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.