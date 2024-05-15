D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $315,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.3 %

AMD stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. The company had a trading volume of 43,115,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,858,273. The company has a market capitalization of $258.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.