D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,582. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.21 and a 200 day moving average of $223.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

