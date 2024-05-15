DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
