DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

