Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Raised by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 154,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,859. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average of $58.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.