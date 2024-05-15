Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,171,000 after acquiring an additional 103,493 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after purchasing an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.