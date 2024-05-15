Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Duke Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 344,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.79. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

