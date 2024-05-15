Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.96. 1,654,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,194. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $338.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average is $269.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

