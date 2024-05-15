Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up approximately 4.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $48,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $534.63. The stock had a trading volume of 619,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,669. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $543.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.