Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of EARN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 238,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.86. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 369.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EARN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

