Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 2.8 %

Unity Software stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,445,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.09. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $142,373.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 298,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 4,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $142,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $382,657.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,100,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,329.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,917 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.