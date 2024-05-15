Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.06. 1,958,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,534. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

