Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 581.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.51. 979,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,379. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

