Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 707 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

