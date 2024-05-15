Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.33. 69,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,268. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $319.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.78 and its 200 day moving average is $299.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

