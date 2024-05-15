Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,962,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,996,000 after buying an additional 371,913 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 809,359 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

