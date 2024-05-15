Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,185,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

