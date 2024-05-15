Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 624,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 770,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,111,000 after acquiring an additional 53,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

