Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.95. 604,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,193. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day moving average is $165.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

