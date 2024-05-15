Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 60.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,407. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

