Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,855 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, hitting $292.02. The stock had a trading volume of 831,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.53. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

