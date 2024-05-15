Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

