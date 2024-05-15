Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,921. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.