Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 25,463 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,463 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 152,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,887,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,288. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.