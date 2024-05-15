Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,770,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263,558. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

