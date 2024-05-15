Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 742 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.96. The company had a trading volume of 920,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $248.50 and a 1-year high of $344.21. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

