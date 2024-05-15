Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.47. 3,872,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,327. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.