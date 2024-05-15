Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Exro Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EXROF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 90,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.93.
Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.35% and a negative net margin of 879.44%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exro Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on EXROF
About Exro Technologies
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exro Technologies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.