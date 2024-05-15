Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EXROF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 90,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.93.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.35% and a negative net margin of 879.44%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exro Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXROF shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “speculative” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXROF

About Exro Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.