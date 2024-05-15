Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 376 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.88. 20,944,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,397,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

