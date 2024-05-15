Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 1,151,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,541. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

