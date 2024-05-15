Federal Signal Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Federal Signal has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

