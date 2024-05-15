First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells $248,220.00 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 332,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,576. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

