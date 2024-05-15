First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.00

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
AG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
