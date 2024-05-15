Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.24% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.94. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

