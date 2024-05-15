Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,205 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

