Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 139,552 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

