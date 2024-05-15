Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,328. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $271.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

